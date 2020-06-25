Ekso Bionics climbs (EKSO +81.6% ) in early trading after the company announces FDA clearance to market its EksoNR, robotic exoskeleton for use in patients with acquired brain injury (ABI).

EksoNR is said to be the first exoskeleton device to receive FDA clearance for rehabilitation use with ABI, and expands the device’s indication to a broader group of patients.

EksoNR is the next-gen generation device of the most clinically used robotic exoskeleton, approved in 2016 for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation.

This creates substantial market, as incidence of traumatic brain injury and stroke alone represent a patient population of 3.7M in the US and 84M globally.