Norway's plan for a full-scale carbon capture and storage project could end up being "considerably unprofitable," according to a new independent report, which also says cost of building and operating the project over 10 years could run as high as NOK25B ($2.6B).

The project under consideration, which involves capturing carbon dioxide from one or two industrial sites in Norway and then storing it under the North Sea, would require carbon dioxide emissions to cost 10x as much as they do today in order to turn a profit, according to the report.

The Norwegian government has planned to cover ~80% of the project's cost while companies including Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Total (NYSE:TOT) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) would fund the rest.