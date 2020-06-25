Texas governor acts as data indicates 'warning flag'; Houston hits ICU capacity

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has previously said that the positivity test rate rising above 10% (i.e., one in ten being tested, test positive for the virus) would constitute a "warning flag" for his state.

Yesterday, the seven-day moving average positivity rate rose to 10.42%, a level not seen since mid-April, when the state was still under lockdown.

Abbott is reacting this morning, banning elective surgeries in Dallas, Harris, Travis, and Bexar counties (homes to Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio). This will help ensure hospital bed availability to COVID-19 patients.

Update at 12:30 PM ET: The governor has halted the phased reopening of the Texas economy. Businesses that were already open may continue to stay that way under existing occupancy conditions.

Update at 12:50 PM ET: Bloomberg - citing numbers from the Texas Medical Center - is reporting that Houston-area ICUs have hit maximum capacity. Roughly 28% of patients in those ICUs are being treated for COVID-19.