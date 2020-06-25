More on SLANG Worldwide Q4 results
Jun. 25, 2020 10:55 AM ETSLANG Worldwide Inc. (SLGWF)SLGWFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
- SLANG Worldwide (OTCPK:SLGWF -1.8%) reported Q4 revenue increase of 241% Y/Y to C$8.7M, reflecting the short-term impact of public health concerns about illicit market vaporizers and associated exchanges, returns in the category.
- Adj. gross margin improved 1,400 bps Q/Q to 63%.
- Adj. EBITDA was loss of $1.4M compares to loss of $1.6M Q/Q.
- The Q4 net loss of C$202.3M was driven by an operating loss of C$26.7M and an impairment charge of C$128.6M.
- The Company also completed a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of C$16.9M.
- Cash and equivalents was C$18.9M at year-end.
- It also sold ~4M branded units, containing over 243M branded servings in FY19, including 822K branded units, containing 60M branded servings in Q4.
- "We delivered a solid Q4 in the context of significant public health concerns related to illicit vaporizers, demonstrating both the quality of our products and the diversity of our portfolio." said Peter Miller, CEO.
- Previously: SLANG Worldwide reports Q4 results (May 26)