Novagold reports drilling resumes at Donlin project
Jun. 25, 2020 10:52 AM ETNovaGold Resources Inc. (NG), GOLDNG, GOLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Novagold (NG -4%) and Barrick Gold (GOLD -0.7%) have reopened the drilling program at the Donlin project in Alaska following a two-month hiatus due to COVID-19.
- In its latest quarterly report, Novagold said four drill rigs are turning at Donlin and that most of the planned program, aimed at confirming recent geological modeling concepts and testing potential extensions of high-grade zones, will be completed by year-end.
- The companies expect a majority of the 2020 drill program, which consists of ~80 holes totaling 22K meters centered on the ACMA and Lewis resource areas, will be completed, assuming no further interruptions.