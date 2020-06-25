Salesforce launches Anywhere collaboration tool

The new Salesforce (CRM +0.2% ) Anywhere tool lets an enterprise's team work together through instant messaging or video chats while looking at the same Salesforce data.

Anywhere includes alert subscriptions based on accounts, records, and opportunities. The alerts are available on mobile and PC and are sent out to the team.

Rather than serving as a general collaboration tool like Slack (WORK -0.5% ), Anywhere is meant to be specific to Salesforce data to keep users from wandering away to other windows.

Salesforce will release the new tool in beta next month. General availability should come in Q4.