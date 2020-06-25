States like New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are now asking travelers arriving from several states including Florida and Texas - that have posted rising COVID-19 numbers - to quarantine for 14 days.

"This is not helpful. When there are restrictions by state it creates obstacles," Airbus Americas (OTCPK:EADSY +1.3% ) CEO Jeff Knittel told CNBC. "The fact is we can only control so much. Our job is to create the safest environment possible for the passengers so when they’re ready to fly... and give them the comfort they expect from us and will receive from us."

Knittel also said airlines have done a good job raising liquidity, calling it a smart choice to bolster their balance sheets amid low interest rates, though they still face an "unpredictable" crisis.