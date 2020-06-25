Verizon (VZ +0.1% ) is expanding its 5G Home Internet service in various locations.

Today customers in parts of Houston have access to enhanced 5G Home, adding on to recent expansions of 5G Home into Detroit, and enhanced service in Indianapolis and Los Angeles.

It's also partnering with Pivotal Commware (a portfolio company of Verizon Ventures) on trials of repeater technology in Dearborn, Mich., to improve 5G coverage and performance.

By the end of the year, Verizon is planning 5G Home Internet in 10 cities nationwide.