Relay Therapeutics on deck for IPO

Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $200M IPO.

The Cambridge, MA-based biopharmaceutical firm develops small molecule therapies based on its know-how in protein motion. Its Dynamo platform, which integrates experimental and computational approaches, enables it to more effectively identify previously undruggable protein targets.

Lead candidates are RLY-1971, an inhibitor of a protein called SHP2 (Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2), and RLY-4008, an inhibitor of a protein called fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2).

A Phase 1 study evaluating the former in solid tumors launched last quarter. A Phase 1 trial assessing the latter in solid tumors should commence in H2.

2019 Financials: Operating Expenses: $84.0M (+68%); Net Loss: ($75.3M) (-54%); Cash Burn: ($66.1M) (-50%).