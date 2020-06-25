Rite Aid (RAD +19.0% ) rallies after topping FQ1 estimates, including an adjusted EBITDA mark of $107.4M vs. $103.5M consensus.

The company pointed to strong growth in both the retail pharmacy segment and pharmacy services segment.

Front-end same store sales, excluding cigarettes and tobacco products, increased 16% during the quarter, driven by increases in general cleaning products, sanitizers, wipes, paper products, liquor, over-the-counter products and summer seasonal items.

Shares of Rite Aid are still down 1.65% YTD after a mid-March run to over $18 and back down again.

