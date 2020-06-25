Financial stocks ride Volcker Rule change higher

Financial stocks charge into the green as regulators ease restrictions from the Volcker Rule.

JP Morgan (JPM, +2% ), Wells Fargo (WFC, +2.5% ), Citi (C, +1.7% ), Goldman (GS, +2.6% ), BofA (BAC, +1.9% )

The FDIC approves adjustment to the Volcker Rule to allow banks to invest in venture capital and credit funds.

The regulators are also changing the requirement for banks to post margin for trades between affiliates, which could mean billions more at disposal for financial institutions.

