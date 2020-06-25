Ares Management (ARES +0.5% ) CEO Michael Arougheti gets enough votes to be elected to the board of the company's business development company, Ares Capital (ARCC -0.7% ), for a three-year term, even after proxy advisers recommended against his election.

Glass Lewis had pointed out that Arougheti had attended fewer than 75% of the board and committee meetings on which he served during the last fiscal year.

In a letter to shareholders, Ares Capital said Arougheti had committed to attend at least 75% of the board meetings and the committees on which he serves next year, Bloomberg reports.

Institutional Shareholder Services also recommended that ARCC shareholders reject Arougheti's appointment to the board.

ARCC is the largest BDC with total assets of $15.8B and market cap of $5.2B as of March 31, 2020.

See SA contributor Scott Kennedy's valuation analysis on ARCC.