Enerpac Tool (EPAC -10.8% ) reported Q3 net sales decline by 42% Y/Y to $101.88M, core sales decreased 38% Y/Y, with product sales declining 35% and service sales declining 47%.

Industrial Tools & Services sales declined 44.3% Y/Y to $92.9M, and adj. operating profit margin fell by 1,277 bps to 8.8%.

Q3 Gross margin declined by 484 bps to 41.2%.

Reported Q3 operating loss of $1.99M, compared to profit of $38.18M a year ago.

Cash provided by operating activities was $13.04M, compared to $52.51M last year same quarter.

Liquidity remained intact, Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA at 1.8x, consistent with prior year and interest coverage ratio at 3.6x.

“The challenging and unprecedented macroeconomic environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted our third quarter results. Consistent with sharp declines in order rates reported by other industrial companies in April, we saw order rate declines of 30-40% starting in late March through May,” stated Randy Baker, CEO.

