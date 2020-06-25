In a tweet, noted short seller Citron Research reiterates its bearish view on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO +14.4% ), a favorite among Robinhood traders.

In April, it published a report questioning the veracity of its assertion that its "secret algorithm" enabled it to design a COVID-19 vaccine candidate in three hours, comparing the company to one-time early-stage star Theranos, since imploded after its false technology claims were exposed.

Citron sees the stock returning to $14 (~49% downside risk) in "short order."

Shares are up over eight-fold this year. The company sports a $4.4B market cap despite no product sales and no track record of advancing candidates into the marketplace.