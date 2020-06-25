Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) acquires Eggplant from The Carlyle Group. The transaction is valued at ~$330M.

Eggplant uses artificial intelligence and analytics to automate test creation and test execution.

Eggplant's Digital Automation Intelligence platform can test any technology on any device, operating system or browser at any layer, from the user interface to application programming interfaces to the database.

Eggplant had 2019 revenue of ~$38M.

Eggplant CEO, John Bates, will join the Keysight leadership team reporting to Soon-Chai Gooi, president of Keysight’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.