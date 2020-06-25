Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -7.9% ) shares turn lower a day after the company reached a long-awaited settlement of Roundup litigation, as analysts say investors who bought Bayer on the cheap in recent months may be using the news as a chance to take profits.

Shares likely will climb again in the coming days as longer-term investors size up the company and conclude that shares are cheap, Baader Bank's Markus Mayer tells Bloomberg.

UBS analyst Michael Leuchten does not expect the settlement to jeopardize Bayer's ability to meet its dividend or pay down debt, and says all valuation approaches point to significant upside, including sum-of-the-parts, P/E and free cash flow yield.

But some legal experts say the company is taking a risky bet that an independent scientific review ultimately will show that Roundup does not cause cancer.

If the panel determines glyphosate causes cancer, Bayer could face a flood of new lawsuits, with potential damages determined at a later stage.

"Bayer is taking a huge risk by doing this, and it's a bet that time can show that the science underlying the plaintiffs' claims is bad," says Rutgers law professor David Noll.