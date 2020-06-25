Equity Metals (OTCQB:EQMEF) increased its earlier announced private placement to 11.43M units at a price of $0.07 per unit, for gross proceeds of $800K, with an over-allotment option to purchase up to 10% additional units.

Each unit comprises of one common share and one share purchase warrant with each warrant exercisable, for a period of three years after the offer closes, for one common share at a price of $0.10.

The company may pay finders' fees and commissions for the units sold in this offering.

Net proceeds will be used for proposed exploration program costs for the Silver Queen project in British Columbia and for general working capital.