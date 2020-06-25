Certain hospital operators and medical device makers are in the red as investors head for the exits on diminished expectations for a rebound in elective surgeries due to nagging COVID-19 infection rates. Elective procedures are big revenue and profit drivers for hospital chains. Less procedures mean lower product sales for manufacturers.

Selected tickers: Surgery Partners (SGRY -4.3% ), SunLink Health Systems (SSY -4.6% ), Tenet Healthcare (THC -2.1% ), Community Health Systems (CYH -1.3% ), HCA Healthcare (HCA -1.7% ), Humana (HUM -0.1% ), Becton, Dickinson (BDX -2.4% ), Stryker (SYK -2.5% ), Medtronic (MDT -0.7% ), Zimmer Biomet (ZBH -4.3% ), Boston Scientific (BSX -1.9% ), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG -1.2% )