Certain hospital operators and medical device makers are in the red as investors head for the exits on diminished expectations for a rebound in elective surgeries due to nagging COVID-19 infection rates. Elective procedures are big revenue and profit drivers for hospital chains. Less procedures mean lower product sales for manufacturers.
Selected tickers: Surgery Partners (SGRY -4.3%), SunLink Health Systems (SSY -4.6%), Tenet Healthcare (THC -2.1%), Community Health Systems (CYH -1.3%), HCA Healthcare (HCA -1.7%), Humana (HUM -0.1%), Becton, Dickinson (BDX -2.4%), Stryker (SYK -2.5%), Medtronic (MDT -0.7%), Zimmer Biomet (ZBH -4.3%), Boston Scientific (BSX -1.9%), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG -1.2%)