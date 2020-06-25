Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) falls 13.6% to $2.67 after Hindenburg Research says it's short and sees shares heading towards the March lows of $0.30.

The short seller accuses Ideanomics of doctoring vehicle photos in press releases to suggest that it owned or operated the facility, which is actually operated by almost 100 unrelated sales groups.

Hindenburg says its investigator called five purported IDEX electric vehicle customers and none were aware of the company.

Hindenburg: "We have watched IDEX's stock pump and dump on a never-ending stream of press releases over the last 5 years and we expect this time will be no different, resulting in major shareholder losses or regulatory intervention. Buyer beware."