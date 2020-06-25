Onxeo (OTC:OXNXF) announces the confirmation of the preclinical profile of its new drug candidate from platON oligonucleotides platform, OX401, a next-gen PARP inhibitor.

OX401 acts on PARP and antitumor immune response, via the cGAS-STING pathway and has showed higher potency of activity than current PARP inhibitors.

On safety side, OX401 has no activity on healthy cells, which could potentially provide a favorable safety profile.

These results suggest that OX401 could also increase the effectiveness of the traditional immune checkpoint inhibitors by overcoming the local immunosuppressive environments seen in cancer.