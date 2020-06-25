SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG -6.8% ) sinks after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $126 price target, saying the company's U.S. residential market share has peaked and is now on the decline, while gross margins are expected to remain challenged due to segment and geographical mix shift.

With the stock trading near all-time highs, Goldman's Brian Lee thinks SolarEdge's risk-reward skews negatively at current levels.

Lee also cuts Vivint Solar (VSLR -3.4% ) to Neutral from Buy with a $10 target, believing the company may see less meaningful growth due to its high reliance on door-to-door sales, while key operating metrics around cost reduction and battery storage attach rates lag its peers.

SEDG's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.