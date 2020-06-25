With its announcement on a dividend payout increase earlier today, Kroger (KR +0.8% ) also noted that its quarterly dividend has grown at a double-digit compound annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006.

The company continues to expect an increasing dividend over time.

"Kroger's 13 percent dividend increase reflects our ability to deliver strong free cash flow during uncertain times and throughout the economic cycle," said Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen.

The company noted that its capital allocation strategy is to use its adjusted free cash flow to invest in the business and drive profitable growth while also maintaining its current investment grade debt rating and returning capital to shareholders.

Kroger's dividend history is one of steadily increasing payouts.