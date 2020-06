Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is off 1.5% as bearish Berenberg cuts its price target.

The firm has reduced its target to $16 from $21 - now implying 26% downside - and reiterated its Sell rating.

The company's network looks to be experiencing reliability issues, it says, and the firm is skeptical about Virgin Media's ability to pass through a price increase.

Street analysts overall are Bullish on the stock, while Seeking Alpha authors are Very Bullish. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.