South Africa's platinum and gold mines are facing delays in bringing back thousands of key migrant workers from neighboring countries, slowing efforts to ramp up production following the coronavirus lockdown, Bloomberg reports.

While the industry has been granted approval to bring back more than 12K workers from Lesotho, Mozambique and other nearby nations, mining companies are still awaiting final permission to proceed, according to the Minerals Council of South Africa.

Red tape has slowed the process, with government approval needed for every worker, along with permission for bus routes and police escorts for transport back to the mines, the lobby group says.

Producers including Amplats (OTCPK:ANGPY) and Implats (OTCQX:IMPUY) have revised production guidance after shuttering mines during the lockdown, and companies including Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) have suspended guidance.

ETFs: GLD, NUGT, IAU, GGN, PHYS,PPLT, PALL, PLTM, PTM, PGM