Simon Property (SPG -0.8% ) may not want to buy Taubman Centers (TCO -1.2% ) anymore, but Taubman shareholders are all in on the deal that Simon has terminated.

About 99.7% of Taubman shares voted were in favor of the merger agreement and related transactions, which constitutes 84.7% of outstanding shares entitled to vote.

Shares voting in favor include ~78.3% of outstanding shares entitled to vote held by shareholders other than the members of the Taubman family.

Meanwhile, Simon's lawsuit against Taubman may go to trial in mid-November.