Simon Property (SPG -0.8%) may not want to buy Taubman Centers (TCO -1.2%) anymore, but Taubman shareholders are all in on the deal that Simon has terminated.
About 99.7% of Taubman shares voted were in favor of the merger agreement and related transactions, which constitutes 84.7% of outstanding shares entitled to vote.
Shares voting in favor include ~78.3% of outstanding shares entitled to vote held by shareholders other than the members of the Taubman family.
Meanwhile, Simon's lawsuit against Taubman may go to trial in mid-November.