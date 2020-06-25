ITeos Therapeutics (ITOS) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The Cambridge, MA-based biopharmaceutical firm leverages its know-how in small molecule and monoclonal antibody development to discover novel cancer candidates that target immunometabolism and immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment.

Lead small molecule candidate is EOS-850, an antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor, a protein in a pathway that drives said immunosuppression across a broad range of cancers. An open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial is in process with preliminary data expected in H1 2021.

Lead antibody candidate is EOS-448 which binds to an immune cell protein receptor called TIGIT, a checkpoint with roles in both inhibitory and stimulatory pathways in the immune system. A Phase 1/2a study was recently launched with preliminary data expected in H1 2021.

2019 Financials: Operating Expenses: $28.0M (+30%); Net Loss: ($22.5M) (-24%); Cash Burn: ($23.1M) (-21%).

TIGIT-related tickers: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO), Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN), Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Merck (NYSE:MRK)