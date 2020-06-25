Occidental Petroleum (OXY +2% ) plans to sell new high-yield debt as soon as tomorrow to fund its planned buyback of up to $1.5B of bonds maturing in 2021-22, as it confronts a wall of upcoming debt maturities, Bloomberg reports.

In its first trip to the bond market since losing its investment-grade credit ratings in March, Occidental is issuing 5-, 7- and 10-year unsecured notes to fund its repurchase offer and refinance existing debt, according to the report.

Occidental's top repurchase priority is $1.25B of 4.10% floating-rate notes due in 2021, offering holders $1,005 per $1,000 of bond principal turned in by the buyback's July 9 early deadline, the company said today.