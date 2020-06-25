GMS (GMS +2.9% ) reported Q4 net sale of $770.9M a decline of 1.2% Y/Y, and organic net sales decreased 1.8%.

Sales by segments: Wallboard $323.17M (+0.3% Y/Y); Ceilings $111.14M (-0.9% Y/Y); Steel framing $115.31M (-7.4% Y/Y); and Other products $221.23M (+0.1% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 30 bps to 32.6%.

Q4 operating loss was $35.41M, compared to profit of $36.22M a year ago.

Adj. SG&A was $188.85M (+2.5% Y/Y); and margin was 24.5% up by 88 bps.

Adj. EBITDA declined by 13.6% Y/Y to $63.57M; and margin declined by 120 bps to 8.3%.

Net debt leverage was reduced to 2.9 times as of the end of the quarter.

Cash provided by operating activities for FY was $303.08M, compared to $193.62M a year ago. Free cash flow of $277.89M.

Company had cash on hand of $210.9M and availability under its revolving credit facilities of $368.3M, as of April 30, 2020.

Company completed one business acquisition and one greenfield opening during the quarter.

Previously: GMS EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (June 25)