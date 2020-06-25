Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF -1.3% ) warns of ~53% drop in sales volume of lithium carbonate in the June quarter from its flagship Olaroz mine, hit by restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Expects total sales volume for the lithium by-product to be 1,600 tonnes, compared with 3,387 tonnes last year, with product pricing expected to be ~$4,015/t free on board

It also said that maintenance of the mine in Argentina will be brought forward to late July or early August, and that operations would stop for up to three weeks during maintenance.