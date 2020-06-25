With an investment of +$250M, Navistar (NAV -2.2% ) in a virtual groundbreaking ceremony initiated the construction of its manufacturing facility in San Antonio thereby strengthening its position in the market.

The facility will have the capacity to produce Class 6-8 vehicles with production scheduled to commence in early 2022.

The company's 4.0 growth strategy allows for significant logistics improvements and a consolidation of the company's supply base.

Also, with the launch of Manufacturing 4.0 concepts at the new facility, manufacturing complexity will be reduced and quality will be improvised.