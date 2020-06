Alrosa (OTC:ARRLF) suspends work at its Inter underground mine, after several employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The company said that the operations would be idled for one to two weeks

In a separate PR, the company announced dividends for the second half will amount to RUB 19.37B; given the dividends already paid in first half, RUB 28.28 bln or RUB 3.84 per share, dividends for the full year will amount to RUB 47.65 bln, or RUB 6.47 per share.

The record date is July 13, 2020.