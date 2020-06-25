DuPont (DD +1.2% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $66 price target, raised from $49, at RBC Capital, which sees a clearer path to recovery and improving fundamentals from cost reduction measures.

RBC analyst Arun Viswanathan also likes DuPont's greater exposure to "early recovery" markets such as auto, construction and industrial, as well as diminished uncertainty about its PFAS water contamination liability.

DD's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.