Financials lift the market midday as Texas pauses reopening plan

Stocks are in a push-and-pull session, moving slightly higher midday helped by financials.

The S&P is up 0.3% , the Dow is rising 0.3% and the Nasdaq is up 0.4% .

A reversal in financial stocks after regulators OK’d easing Volcker Rule restrictions gave support to the broader market. The Financial Sector is still in the lead, up 1.6% . Goldman is climbing 3% . Fed stress test results arrive after the bell today.

Dragging on the market again are COVID worries. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pausing the state’s reopening plan and banning elective surgeries as cases mount.