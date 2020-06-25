Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) is up 7% after announcing a strategic partnership with University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU) to advance intranasal and oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The candidate vaccine is derived from a fusion of an S-layer viral particle mimic with the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and could be delivered non-invasively via the nasal or oral passageways, rather than a needle-based injection into the muscle or under the skin.

The S-layer protein-based vaccine is expected to both decrease the severity of a SARS-CoV-2 infection preventing the more severe respiratory inflammation and organ damage seen in many COVID-19 patients and build immunity against the virus.

Avalon and Professor Sleytr of BOKU have jointly filed a USPTO provisional patent application on a novel design and implementation of S-layer structure technology for vaccine development.