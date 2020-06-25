Verint (VRNT -0.3% ) and Jerusalem based Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup, Viziblezone have entered in a strategic alliance wherein the former will offer high accuracy contact tracing technology as part of their comprehensive COVID-19 operational solution.

It will play a crucial in assisting offices and companies to return their workforces in the most efficient and secure manner.

Originally involved in devising a pedestrian protection software, Viziblezone has now applied their advanced Mobile-based AI-powered solution to create a premium contact tracing solution for enterprises and governments amidst the pandemic.