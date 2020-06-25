MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, June 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $147.85M (-9.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MMYT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.