Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is now down 4.25% after showing a double-digit drop earlier in the session on concerns over the company's relationship with McDonald's.

Both McDonald's and Beyond Meat have clarified that the 12-week test of the P.L.T burger (made with a Beyond Meat patty) at locations in Canada ended in April as planned originally.

A report from CBC news earlier today highlighted that McDonald's hasn't set any new plans yet for the plant-based menu option.

JPMorgan advised last month that BYND management didn't seem worried about the MCD relationship.