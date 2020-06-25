In addition to future tire intelligence opportunities, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT +1.6% ) and Lordstown Motors have agreed to collaborate in a strategic relationship on tires and service.

Under the agreement, Goodyear plans to acquire new Endurance vehicles, Lordstown's all-electric pickup truck launched today, in order to integrate into its own servicing fleet.

As it has received advance orders for the Endurance, Lordstown has retooled the former General Motors plant near Ohio to commence production of its first vehicles at the end of 2020. It plans to build 20K of the pickups during its first year of production.

"We want to be the tiremaker of choice for electric vehicle manufacturers and working with Lordstown represents an ideal relationship with shared Ohio roots and shared values of innovation, performance and sustainability," commented Erin Spring, Goodyear's director, new ventures.