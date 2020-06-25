Philippine Metals (OTC:PHIXF) intends to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Bravo Zulu in exchange for shares of the Company.

Consideration for the acquisition will be non-cash and will be in the form of the issuance of 26.25M new PMI shares in exchange for 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Bravo Zulu.

Additionally, Bravo Zulu is currently undertaking a C$2M financing priced at C$0.25 per unit totalling 8M units.

A finder's fee is being paid totalling 1.25M new PMI shares in connection with this transaction.

The acquisition will constitute a reverse takeover of the Company.