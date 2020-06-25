Alternet Systems (OTCPK:ALYI +70.7% ) plans to finalize terms and execute a letter of intent on June 30, 2020 for a $25M first tranche investment, based on valuation of ~$0.05 per share, to fund its $300M electric mobility initiative in Africa.

As per the terms, ~$50M pre-money valuation of ALYI would be given in consideration of the initiative which will lead to the investor becoming the controlling shareholder. Management change is not a part of the investment.

A second tranche at valuation is planned before the end of 2020. The planned ALYI investment is one component of an overall $100M initial cryptocurrency offering strategy.

Initially, Alternet would launch the commercial production of its own ReVolt Electric Motorcycle in Africa.