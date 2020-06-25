The District of Columbia attorney general files a lawsuit against Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.2% ), BP (BP +0.6% ), Chevron (CVX +0.2% ) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +1.2% ) for "systematically and intentionally misleading" consumers about the role their products play in causing climate change.

The companies "violated the District's consumer protection law by concealing the fact that using fossil fuels threatens the health of District residents and the environment," the AG's office says.

Exxon says the suit is part of a "coordinated, politically motivated" campaign against energy companies.

The lawsuit brought by the D.C. AG comes after Minnesota filed a lawsuit yesterday against Exxon and others for violating state laws barring consumer fraud, deceptive trade practices and false advertising.