Peruvian Metals (OTC:DUVNF) is preparing to restart mineral processing at its 80% owned Aguila Norte Flotation Plant, in Peru, early July.

The Company was in the middle of a 1300 tonne batch of mineral when processing was stopped in March. Processing of this mineral will continue and more mineral is expected to arrive at the Plant from the same supplier over the next few weeks.

Prior to the restrictions, Aguila Norte processed 2,112 tonnes of third party material in Q1 of 2020.