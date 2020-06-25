Unilever (UN, UL) says it will change the name of its skin-lightening cream away from Fair & Lovely amid growing criticism that it suggests light skin is more attractive than dark.

The company plans to stop using words like white, whitening, light and lightening when describing benefits of its products in order to evolve the skincare portfolio to a more inclusive vision of beauty.

Activists have been protesting against Fair & Lovely for years.

Unilever hasn't selected a new name yet.

Previously: Unilever criticized over skin-lightening products (June 24)