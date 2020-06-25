Enbridge (ENB -0.6% ) is ordered to shut down its Line 5 pipelines by a Michigan Circuit Court judge, pending the outcome of a hearing to be held next Tuesday.

The judge also orders the company to disclose any relevant information related to Line 5's recent damage as part of an injunction sought by the Michigan attorney general against the company to determine if the pipelines are safe.

Western Canadian Select crude oil at the Hardisty hub in Alberta reportedly fell $0.30/bbl immediately after the news to a $9.35/bbl discount to WTI.

The AG had filed a request for a temporary restraining order against Enbridge's operation of one of the two Line 5 pipelines after reporting damage to the other pipeline late last week.