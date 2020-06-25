MoneyGram (MGI +4.8% ) has partnered with Digital Financial Services, a JV of Etisalat and Noor Bank, to offer eWallet services in UAE thereby enabling customers to make cross-border money transfers in real-time to friends and family in over 200 countries and territories.

With Central Bank of UAE regulating and licensing it, eWallet is a flexible payment solution through an easy-to-use app and does not require to have a bank account.

Through this, MGI seeks to build on its strong momentum in the Middle East market and accelerate digital growth.