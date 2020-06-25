Talos Energy (TALO +0.6% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $17 price target at MKM Partners, calling it "a natural consolidator of mature Gulf of Mexico deepwater fields" given the company's operating scale, capability and capitalization.

Talos' 2020 capital program is focused on infrastructure-led, short-cycle projects with the objective of lowering the company's operating cost structure with incremental production through existing fixed-cost facilities.

Assuming $650M in capex this year, MKM says Talos generating $240M negative free cash flow in 2020 but positive $40M in 2021, and during 2022-25, assuming equilibrium Nymex $55 oil and $2.65 gas with $530M average capex, Talos should generate 10%-11% average FCF yield per year.

TALO's average Wall Street analyst rating is Very Bullish; its Quant Rating is Neutral.