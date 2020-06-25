Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will re-close 14 stores in Florida on Friday as the state's coronavirus cases rise.

The company has now re-closed 32 stores in the United States, including locations in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas.

Apple statement: "Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible."

During the fiscal Q3 report in April, Apple said the last three weeks of the quarter felt the pressure of retail stores outside of China closing due to the pandemic.