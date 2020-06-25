Thinly traded nano cap Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO +45.0% ) jumps on a whopping 292x surge in volume in reaction to its announcement that it will receive a royalty on sales of Pfizer's (PFE +0.3% ) rituxan biosimilar, Ruxience (rituximab-pvvr), for a period of seven years from the product's first commercial sale (Pfizer launched it in Q1).

The low single-digit royalty relates to an agreement Aptevo acquired as part of its spinoff from Emergent BioSolutions (EBS +2.1% ) in 2016. The contract was originally executed between Trubion Pharmaceuticals (subsequently acquired by EBS) and Pfizer unit Wyeth.