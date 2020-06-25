Worthington (WOR +5.7% ) is on the way higher after reporting FQ4 earnings of $0.29/share, but COVID-19 related shutdowns and $15.7M in net restructuring and impairment charges reduced EPS by $0.20.

Investors may be taking solace in the company's report that more than half of its furloughed employees have returned to work; Worthington never issues guidance, but the rehires may be viewed as a proxy for guidance and a sign that demand is improving, according to Briefing.com.

The company also says it took steps during the downturn to cut costs by reducing its workforce through furloughs and permanent cuts to better match the demand environment.

Combined with upside guidance provided by Nucor last week and Commercial Metals' easy earnings beat, manufacturing and construction activity appear to be picking up, a good sign for steel stocks ahead of the Q2 earnings reporting season.