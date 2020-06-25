After Wirecard's (OTCPK:WCAGY) accounting scandal caused it to file for insolvency, Visa (V +1.1% ) and Mastercard (MA +1.0% ) are rethinking whether they'll allow the struggling fintech firm to process payments on their networks, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The two largest payment networks have started to contact Wirecard clients to prepare them for that possibility, they said.

Wirecard helps businesses accept electronic payments from customers, so being able to process payments through Visa's and Mastercard's networks is vital to its business.

Both Visa and Mastercard say they're monitoring the situation closely.

“Our priority is ensuring people are able to continue to use their cards," said Mastercard in a statement. "We will continue to work with all parties and stand ready to take any necessary action.”

Although Wirecard filed for insolvency, Wirecard Bank — where the Mastercard and Visa licenses are held — isn't part of the proceedings.

Wirecard said "release processes for all payments of the bank will be located exclusively within the bank and no longer at group level."